JENN STERGER: Sexts, Startups, And Single Life

Jenn Sterger’s name probably rings a bell.



She’s had quite the year since Deadspin revealed a scandalous secret last October. NFL quarterback Brett Favre was sexting her X-rated photos of himself and and leaving unwelcome voice messages.

The scandal created a ripple effect, both for Sterger and the world. Now MTV runs PSA’s discouraging teens from sending naughty phone photos; Anthony Weiner tweets himself in the buff. For Sterger, her career exploded.

Now she’s hosting a number of TV and web episodes; she’s even dabbling in the NYC startup scene.

Yesterday we spoke with Sterger. She gave us her honest take on:

The Brett Favre scandal

Her relationship status

Her stint in startups

Her advice to Anthony Weiner’s sext victims.

The secret gig she’s been working on

Business Insider (BI): Most people know you from the October Brett Favre scandal, but you actually had an entertainment career before that. What was your first break?Jenn Sterger (JS): People always call [my career] Pamela Anderson-esque. I don’t know why that is, because I don’t have a sex tape.

BI: That’s a good thing.

JS: I was discovered in the stands in a 12 second clip [as a college senior at a Florida State football game in 2005]. Announcer Brett Musberger voiced over and said, “1,500 red-blooded men just decided to apply to Florida State.”

That became a viral recruiting video almost. [The press] pulled the pictures out of my Facebook and everyone was trying to hunt me down for the next couple of days. It just kind of snowballed from there.

I shot Maxim and Playboy within the next month and a half. It was crazy from there on out.

I wasn’t planning on going the modelling route. But it just kind of presented itself, and I had always wanted to be in the entertainment industry. I had never really had any luck with auditions or castings. Even meeting agencies they’d be like, “You don’t have the right look.” I would just be crushed.

So when I got an opportunity I thought, This may be my only shot, I might as well run with it. And that’s where I am now.

BI: How did you end up working for The Jets?

JS: I started writing a weekly column for Sports Illustrated and that led me to do a lot of public appearances. I got invited to games at The Meadowlands. The Jets and their fans always enjoyed having me there, so [the team] created a role for me. I would come in, entertain fans before games, and interview celebrities. And that’s how I ended up in New York actually…I’m still living in Brooklyn.

I was born in Miami, raised in Tampa, and then went to school in Talahassee. So I gradually made my way north. I came up here for that [Jets] job and, like most women, I came up here for love as well. I thought it was going to be all “Sex and the City,” and it was definitely not.

BI: So you moved for love — have you found it?

JS: No, I definitely didn’t find [love] yet. I’m still looking for it. I think Carrie Bradshaw and those girls are such filthy liars! I am looking for love, just like every girl is up here. Trying to balance that and a career is quite a feat.

BI: There are a lot of girls feeling the way you felt back in October now that the Anthony Weiner situation has come to light. What’s your advice to them?

JS: Weiner in general is overplayed, in every sense and phrase of the word. I’ve been asked about it a couple times, and I really can’t comment on how other people handle their situations because every situation, though it may seem similar to the general public, is different. You can’t really advise people on how to handle scandal when it arises. You just have to go with your gut and go with the people who are advising you at the time.

BI: You waited two years before saying anything about Brett Favre’s sexts. Why did you wait so long?

JS: I waited because I didn’t have any plans for it to come out in the first place. It happened two years ago, and I was kinda forced out of hiding regarding the situation. Believe me, if I never had to address it publicly, I’d be much happier.