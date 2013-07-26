9 Things iPhone Users Say That Drive Android Owners Bonkers

Steve Kovach
iphone ad

Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS are the two most popular smartphone platforms in the world.

And their users love to taunt each other. 

Apple fans are especially in to bragging about their beloved iPhones. Here are some of the most common things you hear them say to Android users.

I get all the best apps first. You have to wait for the Android version.

I get new software updates from Apple as soon as they're available.

My iPhone doesn't come pre-loaded with a bunch of apps from my wireless carrier that I don't want.

I get free tech support at the Apple store.

Unlike most Android phones, my iPhone is made out of high quality metal and glass. The design is perfect.

I have access to the most robust library of music, TV shows, and movies through iTunes.

I can easily beam videos and music from my phone to my TV using AirPlay.

There may be more Android phones, but Apple makes much more profit from smartphones than Google does.

Android is fragmented and most phones are running an outdated, modified version.

Feeling sore, Android users?

