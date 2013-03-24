10 Great Apps That Are Still Exclusive To The iPhone

Ellis Hamburger, Business InsiderApple’s iOS platform is typically the first choice for app developers.



While Android is right behind iOS in terms of developer preference, according to a December report from Appcelerator and IDC, it still lacks some popular apps.

Some of these iPhone-exclusive apps have recently launched, meaning that there’s still hope for Android users. But some apps, like the Infinity Blade fighting game franchise, have been around for a couple of years and have no plans to launch on Android.

Still, that doesn’t mean Apple’s App Store will always be the first choice for developers.

Even though Apple is the leader in app revenue, Google Play is growing at a faster rate, according to a recent App Annie report. In fact, Google Play seems to be on track to hit one million apps in June, months before Apple, Dan Rowinski of ReadWrite recently predicted.

Meanwhile, Android is dominating consumer smartphone sales with a nearly 70 per cent market share compared to iOS’ 20 per cent.

