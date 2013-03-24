10 Great Apps That Are Still Exclusive To The iPhone

Ellis Hamburger, Business InsiderApple’s iOS platform is typically the first choice for app developers.
While Android is right behind iOS in terms of developer preference, according to a December report from Appcelerator and IDC, it still lacks some popular apps.
Some of these iPhone-exclusive apps have recently launched, meaning that there’s still hope for Android users. But some apps, like the Infinity Blade fighting game franchise, have been around for a couple of years and have no plans to launch on Android.
Still, that doesn’t mean Apple’s App Store will always be the first choice for developers.
Even though Apple is the leader in app revenue, Google Play is growing at a faster rate, according to a recent App Annie report. In fact, Google Play seems to be on track to hit one million apps in June, months before Apple, Dan Rowinski of ReadWrite recently predicted.
Meanwhile, Android is dominating consumer smartphone sales with a nearly 70 per cent market share compared to iOS’ 20 per cent.
Clear is a very simple, yet aesthetically pleasing to-do list app that helps you stay on task. With Clear, you can create multiple to-do lists: one for work, one for your personal life, etc.
In order to use the app, there are few gestures you need to know: pull down to add a task, swipe to the left to delete a task, swipe to the right to check an item off the list, pinch apart two tasks to add a new one, and pinch vertically to exit out of the current list.
Price: $1.99
Fantastical puts Apple's built-in calendar app to shame. It pulls in data from the built-in calendar, but you can also add other calendars.
The app makes it super easy to see your entire calendar and appointments for any given day. It also has a pretty nifty day ticker where you can quickly see your schedule for the day and the rest of the week.
Price: $4.99
Tinder is a fun little app that facilitates hookups with people around you. Tinder works by anonymously finding out who likes your looks nearby. If you think that person is good looking too, Tinder will let you message each other.
Warning: It can be pretty addicting.
Price: Free
Infinity Blade is an action-based adventure game where you're on a mission to defeat the tyrant God King in order to free your people from oppression.
The Infinity Blade franchise has had enormous success on iOS mostly because of its stunning visuals, combat, and a variety of weaponry. As of January 2012, Epic Games announced it had made $30 million with its first two games for iPhone and iPad.
Unfortunately for non iOS users, Epic Games has no plans to bring the Infinity Blade franchise to Android, the company recently told The Verge.
Price: $2.99 for Infinity Blade II, Free for Infinity Blade I
Mailbox aims to help you reach inbox zero every day. With emails in Mailbox, you can quickly swipe to delete, swipe to archive, or swipe to remind you to read it later.
Just last week, file-sharing service Dropbox acquired the company behind Mailbox, Orchestra, for $100 million in cash and stock.
Price: Free
Prismatic is a news reading app that learns what you like to read and delivers that content right to you. Since you have to sign up with either Facebook, Twitter, or Google+, Prismatic immediately learns a lot about your interests.
Prismatic works by crawling social sites like Twitter and Facebook, and the Web to find the most relevant content for you. The more you use Prismatic, the better the app gets at suggesting content for you to read.
Price: Free
Twitter's Vine app lets you take, edit, and share six-second video clips. Similar to Instagram, it also acts as its own social network, letting you view Vines from your friends and other users within the app's news feed.
Price: Free
Cinemagram is great for creating short, four-second long videos. Once you shoot the video, you can add filters, animate it, and share it on Twitter, Tumblr, and Facebook.
Cinemagram really took off after raising an $8.5 million round led by Menlo Ventures in October 2012. At that point, it was #4 in the App Store but has since fallen out of the top 100.
Price: Free
LinkedIn's CardMunch allows you to take a picture of a business card and immediately convert it to an address book contact.
After you convert the card into a contact, you can see that person's LinkedIn profile info, and see if you have connections in commons.
What's great about CardMunch is that it solves the issue of losing business cards, and overloading your wallet with cards to the point where you can't even close it.
Price: Free
