Exclusive Interview With Marc Andreessen, Sponsored By Mercedes-Benz

Last week, Mercedes-Benz sponsored the first interview in our fall innovation video series. TBI editor-in-chief Henry Blodget sat down with Thomas Gensemer, managing director of Blue State Digital and architect of Barack Obama’s online fundraising engine, to discuss how email and social media revolutionised political campaigning in 2007.



Back in July we launched the first interview of the series featuring Kevin Ryan, Former CEO of DoubleClick, Chairman of AlleyCorp, and Godfather to Gilt Groupe and The Business Insider.

This week, we’re excited to bring you an exclusive interview with Marc Andreessen, founder of Netscape.

And next week, we’ll publish an interview with Facebook CEO and founder, Mark Zuckerberg.

