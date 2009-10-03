Mercedes-Benz Presents TBI's Exclusive Interview With Mark Zuckerberg

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;mce:script language=”JavaScript” type=”text/javascript”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;!– document.write(‘&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href=”http://clk.atdmt.com/NYC/go/152905247/direct/01/” mce_href=”http://clk.atdmt.com/NYC/go/152905247/direct/01/” target=”_blank”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;img src=”http://view.atdmt.com/NYC/view/152905247/direct/01/” mce_src=”http://view.atdmt.com/NYC/view/152905247/direct/01/”/&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;’); // –&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/mce:script&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;noscript&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href=”http://clk.atdmt.com/NYC/go/152905247/direct/01/” mce_href=”http://clk.atdmt.com/NYC/go/152905247/direct/01/” target=”_blank”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;img border=”0″ src=”http://view.atdmt.com/NYC/view/152905247/direct/01/” mce_src=”http://view.atdmt.com/NYC/view/152905247/direct/01/” /&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/noscript&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Sponsored by:

Over the past several months, Mercedes-Benz has sponsored the first three interviews in our innovation video series. TBI editor-in-chief Henry Blodget interviewed digital innovators who have invented technologies, methods, or companies that have changed the world:



Thomas Gensemer, managing director of Blue State Digital and architect of Barack Obama’s online fundraising engine, to discuss how email and social media revolutionised political campaigning in 2007.

Marc Andreessen, who founded Netscape, about what it was like to watch his startup collapse, and what he’s doing now.

Kevin Ryan, Former CEO of DoubleClick, Chairman of AlleyCorp, and Godfather to Gilt Groupe and The Business Insider, about the state of innovation in the U.S. and internationally.

This week, we’re excited to bring you the final interview in our series with Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook. To find out how he turned a dorm room idea into a $6+ billion dollar company, check out the exclusive interview.

Produced by Bright Red Pixels.

