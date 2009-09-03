EXCLUSIVE: Google's Most Profitable Business Gets New Leadership

Google (GOOG) exec David Fischer is moving on as the search leader’s quiet sales shake-up continues.



David is an exec who, from 2002 on, helped build Google’s self-service advertising business into a 4,000 employee-strong powerhouse that accounts for ~50% of Google’s revenues and ~80% of its profits.

So it’s a good thing for Google he’s not moving very far.

According to an internal memo from Google global sales leader Nikesh Arora, David will take a sabbatical leave starting September 21.

Nikesh writes that when David returns to Google in January, he will “lead our efforts developing some of Google’s next billion dollar businesses” — managing sales operations for Google products Geo, Local and Check-Out.

Until Google finds a permanent replacement for David, Nikesh himself will take over Google’s self-service ad sales operation — known as Online Sales & Operations (OSO) within the company.

Nikesh is fairly new to his own role — officially “President, Global Sales Operations and Business Development” — so it’s a bit surprising he’s so ready to take on a whole new gig, even for just a few months.

In his memo, Nikesh explains his reasoning:

As we transition to a new leadership, I plan to step in and lead OSO in the interim. I am a huge fan of what has been built by the team, but haven’t yet had the chance to get to know the different groups outside of EMEA. So while this will take up a significant amount of my time in the short term, I view it as a great opportunity to roll-up my sleeves and really understand the challenges OSO faces globally. Over the next few weeks I will be reaching out to the OSO leadership, to listen and learn about the team’s successes and challenges, so that together we can chart a course for future growth.

Here’s the full memo, which we’re glad to say educates us that leadership qualities aside, David is perhaps best known among the Google sales reps for “performing with MC Hammer, dressing up as Ozzy Osbourne and singing 80s covers” at conferences.

Read:

———- Forwarded message ———-

From: Nikesh Arora [redacted]

Date: Wed, Sep 2, 2009 at 10:15 AM

Subject: [Globalsales-operations] David Fischer – Change in OSO Leadership

To: [Redacted]

Team,

After seven years working within the online sales team, David Fischer has decided to take on a new challenge. Beginning September 21, he will take a sabbatical and then return at the end of the year in a new role, helping to lead our efforts developing some of Google’s next billion dollar businesses. As the OC made clear in an email to Googlers last year, one of our highest priorities going forward is to build out new businesses like Geo, Local and Check-Out and we are lucky to have someone of David’s calibre support us in driving our efforts forward in these important areas.



David’s contributions to Google have been many and varied. He helped build the Online Sales & Operations organisation from a few dozen people to a dynamic team of 4,000 people today — opening new Google offices in Hyderabad, Gurgaon and Ann Arbor. Along the way he was also instrumental in developing new operational models for our products allowing us to better support our millions of customers and users globally. But most important of all, David has always been a great team player and leader. He’s a wonderful mixture of efficient yet personal, serious and funny all at the same time. Who could forget his memorable performances at numerous sales conferences — performing with MC Hammer, dressing up as Ozzy Osbourne and singing 80s covers?

As we transition to a new leadership, I plan to step in and lead OSO in the interim. I am a huge fan of what has been built by the team, but haven’t yet had the chance to get to know the different groups outside of EMEA. So while this will take up a significant amount of my time in the short term, I view it as a great opportunity to roll-up my sleeves and really understand the challenges OSO faces globally. Over the next few weeks I will be reaching out to the OSO leadership, to listen and learn about the team’s successes and challenges, so that together we can chart a course for future growth.

Change is always unsettling, but I do promise to work hard at making this transition short and seamless. As always if you have questions, please do feel free to reach out to me and in the meantime please join me in thanking David for all his hard work and accomplishments!

Nikesh

Google’s official bio for Fischer:

David Fischer is responsible for Google’s online sales channel, which represents the majority of the company’s customers worldwide. David has provided leadership for the online sales and operations program since its inception in early 2002 and has helped build Google’s online advertising network into the largest in the world. He also runs the online sales channel of the AdSense publisher program, which enables website owners worldwide to earn revenue through partnerships with Google.

David manages operations for Google’s consumer products worldwide and runs Google’s Book Search scanning operations, working with libraries and publishers around the world to digitally scan books from their collections. In addition, he leads the Google Grants program, which has donated more than $300 million advertising dollars to thousands of nonprofits around the world. David has opened many offices for Google, including its sales centres in Hyderabad and Gurgaon, India as well as Ann Arbor, Michigan and Boston, Massachusetts.

David previously served as Deputy Chief of Staff of the U.S. Treasury Department, where he served as an advisor to the Secretary of the Treasury and worked on a variety of economic policy issues within the federal government. Prior to that, David was an associate editor at U.S. News & World Report, covering economics and business from Washington, DC. In the early 1990s, he served as a consultant to the Russian government on the implementation of its privatization program.

David earned a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and an MBA from Stanford University.

