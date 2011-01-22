Zoho Books Rolls Out Online Accounting And Bookeeping Tool For Small Business

This week Zoho announced another service in its online suite of collaboration tools for small businesses, this one for keeping the finances, called “Zoho Books.” Here’s the news from around the web:



Techcrunch: Zoho Preparing Online Accounting Service Zoho Books

GigaOm: Integrated Online Accounting and Bookkeeping With Zoho Books

ZDNet: Zoho launches Books to round out its suite, targets QuickBooks

Here I sit down with Zoho’s CEO, Sridhar Vembu, and Evangelist Raju Vegesna, to learn more and get a demo of how it works.



This post originally appeared at Scobelizer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.