Exclusive: Blockbuster Reveals Netflix-Killing Box

Free, unlimited digital movie streaming for subscribers? Cheap, easy-to-use set-top boxes? Who needs ’em!



Blockbuster (BBI) has its own revenue-generating box — discovered via our local pizza place. Look out, Netflix (NFLX)!

