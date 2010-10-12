EXCLUSIVE: Ballmer Tells Us Which Windows Phone He'll Use

We’re at Microsoft’s Windows Phone launch in Manhattan right now, shouting questions at CEO Steve Ballmer.



He’s less inclined to talk with a fledgling online business news site, and more inclined to talk to a fledgling cable business network.

So, we have to shout our questions at him and hope for the best.

Just now, we learned which WP7 phone Ballmer will use – “all of them.”

Here’s how the “interview” went down:

SAI: Steve which one will you use?

BALLMER: I’ll take a firm no comment on that one.

SAI: why not? Come on.

BALLMER: actually I’ll use them all.

SAI: Yeah, you got keep an eye on them all, huh?

BALLMER: Squints both eyes.

When Ballmer wrapped up his interviews with Bloomberg, Fox Business, etc. we followed him and asked a few more questions.

First up: What do you think of the Google Robot car? Ballmer open his mouth for a second, shut it and kept walking away.

Second try: Ballmer was grabbing a sandwich and we asked, “Why do you think people want to jump in and out of their phones quickly.”

His terse response: “I’m not going to…” then he walked off into closed room and that was that.

Ballmer 1, SAI 0.

