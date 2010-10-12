EXCLUSIVE: Ballmer Tells Us Which Windows Phone He'll Use

Jay Yarow
ballmer talking

We’re at Microsoft’s Windows Phone launch in Manhattan right now, shouting questions at CEO Steve Ballmer.

He’s less inclined to talk with a fledgling online business news site, and more inclined to talk to a fledgling cable business network.

So, we have to shout our questions at him and hope for the best.

Just now, we learned which WP7 phone Ballmer will use – “all of them.”

Here’s how the “interview” went down:

SAI: Steve which one will you use?

BALLMER: I’ll take a firm no comment on that one.

SAI: why not? Come on. 

BALLMER: actually I’ll use them all.

SAI: Yeah, you got keep an eye on them all, huh?

BALLMER: Squints both eyes.

When Ballmer wrapped up his interviews with Bloomberg, Fox Business, etc. we followed him and asked a few more questions.

First up: What do you think of the Google Robot car? Ballmer open his mouth for a second, shut it and kept walking away.

Second try: Ballmer was grabbing a sandwich and we asked, “Why do you think people want to jump in and out of their phones quickly.”

His terse response: “I’m not going to…” then he walked off into closed room and that was that.

Ballmer 1, SAI 0.

