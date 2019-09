AOL has hired a pair of New York investment bankers Morgan Stanley and Allen & Co., to manage a sale of its ICQ instant messaging unit. Sources familiar with the situation said interest in buying the asset from two major non-U.S. companies prompted execs at the online service to put a proces…



Continue reading ยป

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.