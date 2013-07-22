11 Things Android Owners Like To Say To Make iPhone Users Jealous

Android and iPhone are the two most popular smartphone platforms on the platform right now.
Each have their own benefits and drawbacks, but there are a few exclusive Android features that iPhone owners simply can’t take advantage of right now.
And Android owners love to show them off.
I can charge my phone with a standard USB charger. No need to dig around for that special iPhone 5 charger.
