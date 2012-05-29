Get First Access To This Awesome New Facebook File Transfer App

We know that you are inundated with offers to sign up and try new services but this one is really unique because it changes the way we see attachments. Easily share files with all your friends and family by using this simple app.



Click here to head to the Pipe website and sign up>

The founders of Pipe, an app we think is the most useful Facebook app of all time, are giving BI readers access to try the service first.

The first 5,000 people to sign up will be sent a key from the Pipe team and will be one of the first to test out this awesome service that makes transferring files between friends ridiculously easy.

Let us know what you think about the Facebook app in the comments section.

Don’t Miss: Pipe Is Changing The Way We See File Sharing And Its App Isn’t Even Out Yet

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.