EXCLUSIVE: Details Of Sean Parker's Hush-Hush Startup, Airtime, Revealed!

Sean Parker – Napster cofounder, Spotify cofounder, and Facebook’s first president – is launching a new startup soon. It’s called Airtime, and he’s launching it with Shawn Fanning, the guy he did Napster with.



Airtime is a Web site that pairs Facebook users in random videochats. It doesn’t launch until June 5, and details about the site are pretty scarce.

Until now, that is.

That’s because we managed to arrange an interview with one of Airtime’s few testers.

Details revealed, below!

Business Insider: What’s it look like?

Airtime Tester: There’s a big video chat area, and a separate area where you can load up a Youtube playlist and watch Youtube videos.

BI: Just YouTube, or any Web video?

AT: I don’t know. Seemed like Youtube.

BI: Do you connect with friends, or random people?

AT: Random but not totally random. They are people who have similar Facebook likes to you

BI: Is it on Facebook.com or Airtime.com?

AT: Airtime

BI: Is there any Twitter integration?

AT: No.

BI: Is it fun?

AT: It’s sort of fun finding people who share your Facebook likes, but then not that much fun. You don’t really know what to talk about…

BI: That’s how I always feel using video chat, no matter which product

AT: You see their likes, so that’s kind of interesting.

BI: How does it compare to Google Hangouts?

AT: Google Hangouts is great for video-chatting with a bunch of people. I didn’t see that feature in Airtime although they could add it. Also, the video was pretty delayed when I tried it. Hangouts video is super fast for me.

BI: Do you have to use your real name?

AT: Yes, your Facebook name.

BI: Hm. I wonder it that will keep people from taking their pants off.

AT: Probably. Although maybe there is a pants-on dating/flirting thing you could do with it. Keep nexting until you found a hot guy and then talk to them?

BI: Any clues in the UI on how the thing will ever make money?

AT: Nothing evident.

BI: Do you think it will be popular?

AT: Maybe briefly. But they have to figure out a point to it. Maybe there could be some kind of game you play with the person?

BI: Any truly “holy #%(*# this is cool” aspects to it?

AT: No. Not yet. The fun thing is seeing who you’re going to get next, and figuring out what you have in common.

