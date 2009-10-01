China: "The Cost Of Work" (VIDEO)

FRONTLINE has done a great job sampling some Chinese perspectives on how work and business happens in their country today. Their latest piece spans many years of video, with a particularly interesting Chapter titled “The Cost of Work”.



“I have more freedom to work”

“To most Chinese there is no clear definition of corruption… if someone says you ‘failed’ sanitation standards, what do you do?”

“It’s against my moral standards. Every day I have to make a choice: How far will I go?”

