Excellent Travel Credit Card Offers

As August nears, there are a number of excellent credit card offers targeted toward summer travellers over in Outlaw‘s deals portal.



To find the first one, simply scroll down on the main deals page: it’s the Gold Delta SkyMiles Card from American Express. More details can be found there, but one of my favourite aspects of this offer is that you receive 20,000 bonus miles with your first purchase on the new card, and another 5,000 miles if you choose to add two additional cardmembers to your account. Also, the annual fee is waived for the first year when you apply through this link, saving you $95.

Another great travel credit card offer can be found by clicking on the “American Express Credit Cards” link in the left-hand box called Credit Card Brands — this will sort by card type for you; the third card down on that page is the Starwood Preferred Guest Card, which I like because it enables you to earn up to 30,000 Starpoints — enough for 3 free nights at a ‘Category 4’ hotel. Starwood owns many of my favourite hotel brands, including the W Hotels, Le Meridien, and Westin.

In our deals portal this month, there is also a great offer from Discover where you can get 0% intro APR on a balance transfer for 18 months, plus 5% Cashback Bonus in spending categories that change, such as travel, gas, groceries, etc.

Finally, consider looking into Capital One’s Venture Rewards card, which I wrote about in greater detail here. For an all-around airline miles credit card, it’s the perfect choice.

— provided by Outlaw; see more deals in our card offers portal.

Disclosures: We’re a credit card offers site, so obviously we maintain financial relationships with numerous banks and financial institutions, including some of the card issuers mentioned in this article. No relationship or position on Capital One, Citigroup, or BofA at time of publication.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.