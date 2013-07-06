These Excel Text Tricks Will Save Your Life When Cleaning Up Disorganized Data

While Microsoft Excel is an impeccable program, sometimes you’re forced to scrounge for data from less organised places.



Here, we look at one such example where the data that we import is all stuck in the same cell.

The process that we use to fix it – using the LEFT, RIGHT and LEN formulas – save hours of manual copy and paste labour. Check it out:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Produced by Daniel Goodman

