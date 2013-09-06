US

This Advanced Excel Trick Allows You To Calculate Complicated Matrix Functions

Walter Hickey, Daniel Goodman

One of the coolest tricks in Microsoft Excel is the ability to use it to calculate complicated matrix functions.

While this isn’t a totally mainstream use, if you’ve ever needed to work with matrices in Excel you need to know a couple things.

First and foremost, knowing the importance of Command+Enter (or Control+Enter) has multiple functionalities when it comes to other, more mainstream uses.

Check out how to work with matrices in Excel:

Produced by Daniel Goodman

