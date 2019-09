One of the handiest features in Microsoft Excel is its ability to generate a random number for you.

Below we look at two functions, RAND and RANDBETWEEN, that are crucial for anyone interested in performing simple simulations. Click for sound.

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Produced by Daniel Goodman

