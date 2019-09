Want to get an idea of how to deal with a large amount of data? Trying to discern a pattern in your dataset?

You’re going to want to use LINEST, the Excel feature that runs a simple linear regression on your information. Watch below to do it. Click for sound.

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Produced by Daniel Goodman

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.