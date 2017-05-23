Here are 200 Excel shortcuts that will make your life a lot easier

Within Excel you can conduct calculations on multiple worksheets and workbooks open at the same time.

Each workbook acts as its own separate window on your PC or Mac, while each worksheet acts as a tab within a workbook with separate cells.

This section of the Excel Guide offers all shortcuts you need to open, navigate between, and control all of these options.

Worksheets and Workbooks Go Skills Within excel you can conduct calculations on multiple worksheets and workbooks open at the same time. Each workbook acts as its own separate window on your PC or Mac, while each worksheet acts as a tab within a workbook with separate cells. This section of the Excel Guide offers all shortcuts you need to open, navigate between, and control all of these options. View Go Skills Excel offers a diverse set of ways you can view your spreadsheets. From hiding select cells to entire rows and columns, there are a number of shortcut options you can take advantage of to get the most optimal view to complete your work. Row and Column Selection Go Skills Mass edits can save you incredible amounts of time within Excel. Often you will want to control entire rows or columns in order use the data to create charts/graphs, or simply to move and edit many cells at once. Shortcuts within this section will help you control large quantities of data with ease. Ribbon Control Go Skills The ribbon, which is located at the top of your Excel spreadsheet, includes tabs that can be accessed to control various aspects of your work within Excel. These simple shortcuts can be used to access the ribbon, navigate its features, and change the cells your ribbon is controlling or editing. Pivot Tables Go Skills Pivot tables allow you to extract information and significance from massive sets of data within Excel. Although operating within them can be difficult, using these shortcuts to navigate within them and control data points can turn even novices in pivot table aficionados. Operating within a Cell Go Skills Cells are where the magic happens within Excel. They hold your data and text, can be grouped to create beautiful graphs, and are truly the organizational cornerstone of your spreadsheet. Each shortcut in this section will help you better move within a cell, as well as add and extract data. Navigating and Selecting Cells Go Skills Once cells are selected, Excel users are presented with a plethora of options that take full advantage of all cells in the selected range. These shortcuts will allow you to navigate to the cell you wish to select with ease no matter where it is within your spreadsheet. Additionally, you will be able to select everything from words to individual data points and characters. Help and Menus Go Skills As with all Microsoft Office products, Excel offers a number of helpful tools that can help you to organise and optimise your spreadsheet and all it contains. Simple shortcuts for tools such as spell-check and thesaurus and be a accessed with the touch of a button, as well as more complex tools such as the cell modification menu. Group Selection Go Skills When cells are grouped together, you can do everything from creating graphs and pivot tables to extracting numerous other forms of both visual and text-based information. Shortcuts within this section will help you add cells to your selection whether they are adjacent to the active cell, or on the opposite side of the spreadsheet. General Excel Go Skills The most of basic but useful of shortcuts within excel can be found in this section. Save your work, close it out safely, or even print a file; we've got you covered. General Cell Control Go Skills The data and text you input into Excel can do much more than act as placeholders within cells. Shortcuts in this section will expand your capabilities of cell control far beyond what your mouse is capable of. You will be able to do everything from locating cell matches to creating tables. Formulas and Functions Go Skills By adding formulas and functions to your Excel sheet, you instantly gain access to a wealth of information regarding your data and can conduct complex calculations with ease. These shortcuts can help Excel beginners and even advanced users begin building formulas and functions, as well as receive help where necessary. Formatting Text and Numbers Go Skills Your text and data should look exactly the way you want it to. Simple shortcuts in this section will help you edit your content down to the last character. Options include bold, italics, underscore, numeric options, and much more. Dialog Boxes Go Skills In Excel, a dialog box is a form that can help you add information and make decisions about different aspects of your current worksheet and its content such as data, charts, or graphic images. Shortcuts in this section will help you both open and work within these dialog boxes like a pro. Copy and Paste Go Skills With these shortcuts, moving text and data around your spreadsheet can be easier than ever before. Data or text can be added to clipboard easily, and you can subsequently place the clipboard contents into whichever cell (or range of cells) you desire. Borders Go Skills The design and aesthetics of your Excel spreadsheet is important. With these simple shortcuts you will be able to add custom borders to any cells you choose. Advanced Selection Go Skills Navigating Excel to find certain cells based on data-driven criteria is a skill available even to Excel beginners. Try implementing shortcuts within this section to find cells such as dependents, precedents, and other advanced criteria. Adding Content to Cells Go Skills Cells are nothing without the data and text you add to them. These shortcuts are the perfect tools to begin entering content efficiently and accurately down to the last character. SEE ALSO: 11 advanced Excel tricks that will help you get an instant raise at work

Originally published on Go Skills.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.