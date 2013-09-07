Use Pivot Tables In Excel To Organise Confusing Raw Data In Seconds

Everyone knows Microsoft Excel is fantastic for crunching numbers, but did you also know it’s outstandingly useful when it comes to presenting them clearly?
When you’ve got a huge collection of hideous raw data, a Pivot Table is an outstanding way to make sense of it to get the information you really need to know.
Here’s how to make one:
Produced by Daniel Goodman
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.