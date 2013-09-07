US

Use Pivot Tables In Excel To Organise Confusing Raw Data In Seconds

Walter Hickey

Everyone knows Microsoft Excel is fantastic for crunching numbers, but did you also know it’s outstandingly useful when it comes to presenting them clearly?

When you’ve got a huge collection of hideous raw data, a Pivot Table is an outstanding way to make sense of it to get the information you really need to know.

Here’s how to make one:

Produced by Daniel Goodman

