Use Pivot Tables In Excel To Organise Confusing Raw Data In Seconds

Everyone knows Microsoft Excel is fantastic for crunching numbers, but did you also know it’s outstandingly useful when it comes to presenting them clearly?

When you’ve got a huge collection of hideous raw data, a Pivot Table is an outstanding way to make sense of it to get the information you really need to know.

Here’s how to make one:

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Produced by Daniel Goodman

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.