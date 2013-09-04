This Excel Trick Makes Forecasting Outcomes And Answering What-If Situations Super Easy

While you can use Microsoft Excel to build any sort of model that you want, it’s important to remember that the program comes bundled with a ton of awesome features that will do the work for you.

One such feature is Goal Seek. Here, we’ll look at a simple example for the function that will show you the basics of how to use Excel to find out what you need to do to meet your expectations given as many parameters as you need.

Produced by Daniel Goodman

