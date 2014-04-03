Excel For IPad: I Love It But Wouldn't Buy It And Neither Should You

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> I love it. I love the free version of the app, which allows you to view your spreadsheets and show them off. I also love the subscription version, which I tried out with the 30-day free trial. The subscription allows you to do most of the things you would normally want to do in Excel. Unfortunately, without keyboard shortcuts, everything takes a lot longer to do. As an avid Excel user, it would be great to be able to make small edits to a spreadsheet on my couch with my iPad. But I would not start a workbook from scratch using the app, unless it was a very simple project. If Microsoft offered a one-time download fee of $US40 (or maybe even more), I would gladly pay it. But I won't use it enough to make the $US100 annual subscription worthwhile.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.