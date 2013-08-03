Keep Your Formulas From Shifting In Excel

One of the best features in Excel is the ability to plug in a formula and then easily drag it into new cells and have it automatically shift to the corresponding cell values. But sometimes this can also be the most annoying feature when you don’t actually want the whole formula to shift.

There is actually an easy way to lock in parts of your formula so only the correct parameters change.

Watch below to learn how to use the $US sign to lock in formulas:

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Produced by Daniel Goodman

