Oftentimes, you’ll have a large amount of information that you only need to know one thing about.

Maybe you have a list of students, and only want to know how many of them got A’s. The easiest and simplest way to evaluate this kind of information is using the COUNTIF function in Excel. Click for sound.

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.