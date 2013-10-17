How To Organise Messy Data And Combine Cells In Excel

So one of the biggest hurdles to analysing a dataset can be that it imports in an ugly way. Maybe some elements that belong together in one cell were split int different ones. Or, perhaps you just want to combine a number of strings in certain cells.
So while there’s always the CONCATENATE function, here we look at an even simpler way of doing this using the ampersand (&) symbol. Check it out. Click for sound.
Produced by Daniel Goodman
