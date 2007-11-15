Ex-AOL CTO McKinley and Partners Start VC/Incubator

More good news for east coast tech start-ups: Ex-AOL CTO John McKinley, Julius Genachowski (ex-IAC), and Sean Greene of Away.com have formed LaunchBox Digital, an investment/incubator firm focused on seed and early stage technology investments (combo First Round Capital and Y Combinator).
- The firm will make seed and early stage investments up to $1MM per company
- The firm’s Summer LaunchBox08 program will include a 12 week program where 6-10 seed stage entrepreneurs will be given $20-30K in seed funding, given access to an advisor network, and prepared for a Series A financing process.
- Advisor network includes Jon Miller (ex-AOL), Ted Meisel (GoTo), Dick Costolo (Feedburner), Scott Ferber, Michael Powell, Mike Cassidy, Ross Levinsohn, Ted Leonsis, and others.
- Industry focus on web and mobile (Specifically, iPhone and Android platforms) .
