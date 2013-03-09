22 Ways Professional Athletes Go Broke

Photo: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Two very different ex-NBA players ran into financial issues in two very different ways recently.Robert Swift — who earned $11 million in three seasons — had his house foreclosed on after prematurely flaming out of the NBA.



Allen Iverson — who earned $154 million in salary — found out the hard way what happens when you keep living the good life after the paychecks stop rolling in.

By looking at these and 20 other examples, you get a full picture of exactly how athletes manage to burn through millions of dollars.

[Ed. Note: Former BI reporter Abby Rogers contributed to this post]

