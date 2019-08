Michael Jordan’s competitive personality goes beyond the basketball court and all the way to the White House.

Here are some of Jordan’s most noteworthy moments during and after his legendary NBA career.

Produced by Lamar Salter. Original reporting by Tony Manfred.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.