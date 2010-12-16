Examiner.com's Army Of Writers And Reuters Join Forces

Rick Blair, CEO of Examiner.com (L) and Thomas Glocer, CEO of Thomson Reuters (R).

Examiner.com, the ongoing success story being written by thousands of local contributors and led by “local” vet Rick Blair (profiled by Locl.ly here) has announced quite a deal: Soon they’ll be teaming with Thomson Reuters to share contributors’ “local insights and topical expertise across the country.”In an e-mail to Locl.ly and on his blog, Blair wrote:



As of today, Reuters and Examiner.com have entered into a partnership as part of the Reuters America platform solution—whereby Reuters and it’s subscribers will have access to Examiner.com’s vast media network of localised, consumer lifestyle content.

This collaboration between one of the most respected news and analysis organisations and the most comprehensive local content media network of the new generation of ‘pro-am’ publishers, marks a unique pairing of traditional and new forms of reporting.

This is part of a new Thomson Reuters plan (blogged Monday night) called Reuters America where the company will be targeting the AP by putting a focus on state and regional news and “incorporate material from a variety of other sources, including The Wrap.com for entertainment news, SportsDirect Inc., and SB Nation for sports…”

Essentially aggregating and repackaging other news sources and re-distributing. New world, meet the old world?

