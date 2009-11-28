Exam Time! Tweets From Stressed Out Law Students

Thanksgiving is a time for rest and relaxation.
Unless you are a 1L preparing for your first set of law school exams. Some have already started exams, some are in the middle of studying and some, well, they are having a little trouble getting started.
And, of course, some lawyers can’t help but weigh in and provide “advice” to those still in the trenches.
Good luck on exams to all. This too will pass. And hopefully you will.
