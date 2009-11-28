Exam Time! Tweets From Stressed Out Law Students

Thanksgiving is a time for rest and relaxation.



Unless you are a 1L preparing for your first set of law school exams. Some have already started exams, some are in the middle of studying and some, well, they are having a little trouble getting started.

And, of course, some lawyers can’t help but weigh in and provide “advice” to those still in the trenches.

Good luck on exams to all. This too will pass. And hopefully you will.

Don't worry. They'll be sick of it soon. Call me after I pass Crim Law. Is my prof on Twitter? Please don't make me do this in the real world. Outline complete. Do I actually have to read it? Exam prep companies lie. Real property is made up of fake words. Let's hope he's not. This MIGHT not be true. Hopefully. Taking a break to shop! At least she knows what she's working toward. Procrastination is the mark of every good future attorney. Black Friday means Black's Law Dictionary.

