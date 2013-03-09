Exactly 4 Years Ago, Late CNBC Host Mark Haines Made One Of The Greatest Stock Calls Of All Time

Joe Weisenthal

We remember this vividly.

Late CNBCer Mark Haines made one of the greatest stock calls of all time, establishing the legendary “Haines Bottom.” (Technically it wasn’t four years ago today, because this year March 10 falls on a weekend, but you get the point.)

As you can see here, the S&P 500 bottom exactly that fateful day in March.

Screen Shot 2013 03 08 at 10.13.34 AM

Photo: FRED

