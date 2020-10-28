Exact Sciences soars 33% after agreeing to acquire early cancer detection firm for $2.15 billion

Xinhua/Wang Ying/ Getty Images

Exact Sciences soared as much as 33% on Tuesday after it announced it would acquire Thrive Earlier Detection for up to $US2.15 billion.

Thrive Earlier Detection is developing CancerSEEK, a liquid biopsy test that is designed to detect many cancers at earlier stages of disease.

The deal will include an upfront payment of $US1.7 billion in stock and cash, and up to an additional $US450 million in potential milestone payments.

In addition, Exact Sciences said it acquired Base Genomics for $US410 million to expand its diagnostics technology.

Visit the Business Insider homepage for more stories.

Exact Sciences soared as much as 33% on Tuesday to record highs after the diagnostics company said it would acquire Thrive Earlier Detection for up to $US2.15 billion in a stock and cash deal.

Thrive Earlier Detection is a diagnostics company developing CancerSEEK, a liquid biopsy test that is designed to detect many cancers at earlier stages of disease. Thrive utilises machine learning technologies in its cancer detection platform, which is designed to detect cancer before symptoms occur.

In a 10,000-patient study, CancerSEEK detected 10 different types of cancer, including seven with no recommended screening guidelines and with very few false positives, according to Exact Sciences.

“The acquisition of Thrive is a giant leap toward ensuring blood-based, multi-cancer screening becomes a reality and eventually, the standard of care,” Exact Sciences CEO Kevin Conroy said.

The deal would expand Exact Sciences product offerings, which currently include Cologuard and Biomatrica.



Read more:

‘I’m basically going to be long growth’: Billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya has hauled in a 997% return since 2011. He details the 5 sectors shaping his long-term investment playbook.



Exact Sciences will make an upfront payment of stock and cash worth $US1.7 billion, and will make an additional $US450 million in future payments if certain milestones are achieved. The $US1.7 billion payment consists of 65% in Exact Sciences stock and 35% in cash. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

In relation to the acquisition, Exact Sciences said on Tuesday it sold 8.6 million shares at $US101 per share to raise $US869 million. Part of the proceeds will be used to fund the Thrive acquisition.

In addition to the announced acquisition of Thrive, Exact Sciences said it acquired Base Genomics for $US410 million to expand its diagnostics technology.

Markets Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.