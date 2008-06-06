Ex-YouTube Sales Boss Resurfaces At UStream Board

On Tuesday, YouTube’s (GOOG) “head of monetization,” Shashi Seth, left the Googleplex to become chief revenue officer for a company called Cooliris. Seth had been been in charge of developing the now-ubiquitous overlay ads that YouTube started placing on partner videos last year.



Today, NewTeeVee reports Seth has joined the board of advisors of a video company even tougher to ‘monetise’ that YouTube: live streamer Ustream. Tough job, but he’s in powerful company. Also an advisor to Ustream: retired General Wesley Clark.

See Also: Ustream: $11 Million In New Funding, Profitable In A Year?

Economics Of Live Streaming: Like Web Video But Worse

Live Webcasters: Big Noise, Few Dollars

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.