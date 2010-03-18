Ex-Yahoos Launch A New Data Mining Company

Bassel Ojjeh

Photo: nPario

Ex-Yahoos Bassel Ojjeh and Krishna Uppala today launched nPario, a data mining company that promises to increase ‘insights into customer behaviour.’Bassel Ojjeh was a SVP Strategic Data Solutions at Yahoo, and left the company in October. He is CEO of nPario. Krishna was Senior Director/Architect at Yahoo and he’s CTO at nPario.



In the release Bassel said “Our goal is to provide our customers with a comprehensive set of data products that focus on the vast amount of commercial behaviour data and generate immediate impact to their business and revenue.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.