Ex-Yahoos Get A Taste Of Startup Life At Demand Media, "Living" At Joanne Bradford's Crashpad

These people do not work at Demand Media. Nor is this Joanne’s house. But we imagine the scene is something like this.

Photo: saritarobinson

Since Demand Media filed its S-1 with the SEC in August, and thereby let the world know it plans to IPO soon, it’s been radio silence from the SoCal McContent firm.At last night’s SA 100 party, inquiring minds wanted to know: Is an IPO still on? When can we expect the road show?



The answers, we’ve gathered from sources, is yes and soon.

In fact, there’s evidence that the firm is racing toward an IPO to get the company out the door as soon as possible.

A telling anecdote: After Demand poached Yahoo’s head of sales, Joanne Bradford, some Yahoo sales people followed her from Silicon Valley to Southern California.

But since Demand is cranking toward an IPO, few of these folks have had time to set themselves up in a proper living situation.

The solution? We hear Joanne converted a house of hers into a crashpad for ex-Yahoos and others who followed her to the firm.

Welcome to startup life, Yahoos!

We value Demand Media around $750 million below what some expect for an IPO. Click here to find out why >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.