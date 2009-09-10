Ex-Yahoo Sue Decker To Teach At Harvard

Former Yahoo president Sue Decker is one of Harvard Business School’s new Entrepreneurs-In-Residence.



Sue left Yahoo (YHOO) in January after the company’s board chose Carol Bartz to be CEO.

Sue’s legacy at Yahoo is not without controversy. At one point during her time, Yahoo rejected a $31 per share buyout offer from Microsoft. Yahoo shares now trade in the low teens.

Even Sue’s biggest critics, however, will praise her work as Yahoo’s CFO.

From Harvard’s release:

“Decker will work with students interested in their own ventures, as well as help Professor Tom Eisenmann and Senior Lecturer Michael Roberts develop and deliver the entrepreneurship-focused portions of the School’s Immersion Experience Program (IXP) – an off-campus, faculty-led program that takes place between the first and second terms.”

