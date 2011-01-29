Now We Know How Much Demand Paid To Get Yahoo's Sales Boss To Bolt

It was a shock to Yahoos when Joanne Bradford suddenly quit her job as head of sales last year to go work for Demand Media down in LA.



Maybe this will help explain it.

After Demand’s$1.5 billion IPO earlier this week, Joanne’s stake in the company is worth a cool $3.4 million.

Not bad for less a year’s worth of work. Cha…cha…cha-ching!

The people we’re really curious about are all the sales people who followed Joanne from Yahoo to Demand. Last we heard, they were cranking so much at their jobs, they were sleeping over at Joanne’s crashpad in LA because none of them had time to find their own places.

How did they make out? Tell us at [email protected]

Click here too who else made bank on Demand’s IPO >>

