Ex-Yahoo Product Boss Blake Irving Talks About Being A CEO Who Wears T-Shirts And Shorts

Before Marissa Mayer took over Yahoo last summer, the company’s most recent product boss was a guy named Blake Irving.



Irving ran Yahoo product for a couple years. Before that, he was known for helping Microsoft establish itself on the Internet.

Today, Irving is the CEO of domain registrar GoDaddy. He was installed as part of a major private equity investment in the company.

He’s helping GoDaddy build out its product suite for small businesses beyond domains.

The WSJ’s video team interviewed Irving in his office.

In this clip, he talks about how being a CEO is different than being a product leader. He also talks about GoDaddy’s IPO prospects, as well as being the kind of boss who will wear shorts and t-shirts around campus.

