Ex-Yahoo M&A Guy Andrew Siegel Lands At Conde Nast Parent Advance

Yahoo’s recently departed M&A boss Andrew Siegel has landed at Advance Publications, the parent company of Conde Nast.Siegel was said to be unhappy at Yahoo. It wasn’t only that he couldn’t close many deals, but his family stayed in New York, and he was commuting to Sunnyvale, California.



With Advance, he’ll be in New York doing similar work.

Here’s the release:

New York, N.Y., December 13, 2010 – Andrew D. Siegel has been named to the newly created position of Senior Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development of Advance Publications, Inc., it was announced today by S.I. Newhouse, Jr., Chairman, and Donald E. Newhouse, President, of Advance Publications, Inc. His appointment is effective January 3, 2011.

Mr. Siegel has been Vice President of Corporate Development at Yahoo since 2009. He previously served as a senior M&A and Business Development executive at General Electric.

Steve Newhouse, Chairman of Advance.net, the digital arm of Advance Publications, Inc., noted Siegel’s strong background on both the east and west coasts. “Andrew brings great experience in strategy and business development,” Mr. Newhouse said. “He will help us take advantage of attractive growth opportunities in the media space.”

Advance Publications, Inc. is a diversified media company with leading positions in national and international magazines through Condé Nast and Parade Publications, daily and weekly newspapers, business journals through American City Business Journals, internet sites, cable television systems through Bright House Networks, and a significant interest in Discovery Communications.

