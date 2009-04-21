Ex-Yahoo Exec Goldberg To Run SurveyMonkey

Former Yahoo Music boss Dave Goldberg has a new job: He’s joining SurveyMonkey, an online survey service, as CEO, AllThingsD’s Kara Swisher reports.

Goldberg joins the company in the middle of a deal: Spectrum Equity Investors and other investors, including Bain Capital, are buying a majority interest in the company, which is reportedly profitable.

Goldberg — who is also investing in the company — will open a Silicon Valley office and recruit “several dozen” new employees, Swisher reports.

In 10 years, SurveyMonkey has signed up 2 million users, who have created 6 million surveys, which have been filled out 200 million times.

Goldberg has been an entrepreneur-in-residence at Benchmark Capital since leaving Yahoo. Goldberg founded Launch Media in 1994 and sold it to Yahoo in 2001 for $12 million in cash.

