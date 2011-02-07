Ex-Yahoo, Ex-AOL, Ex-HuffPo Ad Boss Greg Coleman Will Not Rejoin AOL

Greg Coleman

Huffington Post ad boss Greg Coleman will not be staying with the company now that it has been bought by AOL, Kara Swisher reports.Before HuffPo, Coleman was actually ad sales boss at AOL for a short period of time. He was hired by AOL CEO Tim Armstrong’s predecessor just weeks before Armstrong joined.



Before that, Coleman was Yahoo’s ad sales boss during Terry Semel’s tenure as CEO.

HuffPo insiders credit Coleman with staffing up the company’s sales force and turning the thing into a real money-maker.

