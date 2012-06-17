Chegg Is "Deep In Talks" With Bankers, Planning An IPO

Chegg, the Netflix-for-textbooks, is “deep in talks” with bankers as it plans for an IPO, Kara Swisher reports.Chegg raised $75 million last fall, bringing its funding total to $219 million. Ex-Yahoo Dan Rosensweig runs the company.
There’s already investor interest. Someone on private market SharesPost wants to buy 20,000 to 30,000 shares at $6.50 a pop. There are no sellers listed.
Never heard of Chegg?
Setting up an account is pretty standard, except that Chegg wants a school affiliation. That doesn't mean that non-students are excluded, however.
If they have the book you're looking for, you can specify how long you need it for, and see how much you'll save by not buying it
The rental price depends on whether you need the book for 60 days, a quarter, a semester, or a full year
This is smart: Chegg will pay you if you like, but it offers you a higher price in Chegg credit. Either way, enter your return address and you're good to go.
Seller beware: if Chegg feels your books aren't in good enough condition, it won't pay you anything, and won't return them.
Even if you don't have any old Krugman textbooks lying around, you can still make money by becoming a Chegg promoter
Even if you're already signed up for Chegg, you have to reenter all your information to apply for this.
Chegg gives you a unique promotional code to distribute. When people spend money on the site and enter your code, they get a discount, and you get paid.
Clicking on one of them fires up Twitter in a separate window, and queues up the tweet. Press 'tweet' and....
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.