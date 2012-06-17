Chegg Is "Deep In Talks" With Bankers, Planning An IPO

Chegg CEO Dan Rosensweig back in his Yahoo days

Chegg, the Netflix-for-textbooks, is “deep in talks” with bankers as it plans for an IPO, Kara Swisher reports.Chegg raised $75 million last fall, bringing its funding total to $219 million. Ex-Yahoo Dan Rosensweig runs the company.



There’s already investor interest. Someone on private market SharesPost wants to buy 20,000 to 30,000 shares at $6.50 a pop. There are no sellers listed.

Never heard of Chegg?

Setting up an account is pretty standard, except that Chegg wants a school affiliation. That doesn't mean that non-students are excluded, however. Here's the basic home dashboard once your logged in. Start searching for the books you need! If they have the book you're looking for, you can specify how long you need it for, and see how much you'll save by not buying it Not so impressive for paperbacks, but for huge, expensive textbooks the savings are huge. The rental price depends on whether you need the book for 60 days, a quarter, a semester, or a full year Just fill out your address and payment info, and your books are on their way! Saving money is neat and all, but if you have old books lying around, you can actually *make money* Punch in the ISBN numbers of the books you want to sell, and get a quote If they're looking for the books you're offering, they'll offer you a very impressive price... .... otherwise (and in most cases) they'll offer you absolutely nothing! This is smart: Chegg will pay you if you like, but it offers you a higher price in Chegg credit. Either way, enter your return address and you're good to go. Chegg gives you a list of UPS branches near you from which to ship your books Print out this label and bring it to UPS; shipping your books is free! Seller beware: if Chegg feels your books aren't in good enough condition, it won't pay you anything, and won't return them. Even if you don't have any old Krugman textbooks lying around, you can still make money by becoming a Chegg promoter ... but first you have to apply Even if you're already signed up for Chegg, you have to reenter all your information to apply for this. That's it. Now we play the waiting game... We got in! Now we're ready to start making money. Chegg gives you a unique promotional code to distribute. When people spend money on the site and enter your code, they get a discount, and you get paid. You can distribute your code anyway you like, but Chegg also has a dashboard of tools to help you For instance, they have some prepackaged tweets you can blast out to your followers Clicking on one of them fires up Twitter in a separate window, and queues up the tweet. Press 'tweet' and.... ... you're in the advertising business! That's it. Next stop, riches!

