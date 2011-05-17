Ex-Yahoo CTO Gets A Job

Ex-Yahoo CTO Ari Balogh just nailed down a job at StumbleUpon, AllThingsD reports.
He’ll be running a slightly smaller org, this time. StumbleUpon, up to 15 million monthly users, has about 70 employees, compared to Yahoo’s 15,000+.
