Ex-Yahoo CTO Gets A Job

Ex-Yahoo CTO Ari Balogh just nailed down a job at StumbleUpon, AllThingsD reports.



He’ll be running a slightly smaller org, this time. StumbleUpon, up to 15 million monthly users, has about 70 employees, compared to Yahoo’s 15,000+.

