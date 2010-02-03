Ex-Yahoo COO Rosensweig Leaves 'Guitar Hero' Job For Startup

That was quick: Former Yahoo COO Dan Rosensweig has left his job as CEO of Activision’s Guitar Hero business after less than a year, AllThingsD’s Kara Swisher reports. He’ll become CEO of Chegg, a sort-of Netflix for textbooks, which is working to disrupt the $10 billion college textbook industry.

Dan joined Activision Blizzard last March in an effort to slow the speed at which the gaming business — particularly music gaming — was declining. That didn’t work out, and now Rosensweig has a new gig.

He’ll join Chegg, which has raised $144 million so far, according to Swisher, and sounds like a good idea as long as textbooks remain analogue:

Its unusual name, Chegg, is a mashup of chicken and egg and its model is similar to that of innovative video rental outfit, Netflix (NFLX).

Chegg now serves close to 7,000 schools across the U.S. and has a cute and student-friendly practice of planting a tree for every textbook rented, bought or sold.

With 120 employees in Silicon Valley, as well as more at a warehouse operation in Louisville, Kentucky, Chegg claims it has grown over 600 per cent year over year since its founding, although the startup would not provide more specifics on financials.

