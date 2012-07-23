Ex-Yahoo CEO Scott Thompson Has A New Job (And A New Bio)!

Photo: Mashable

Scott Thompson just got a new job: CEO of ShopRunner.Thompson is the Ex-Yahoo CEO who lost his job a couple months ago because, in his corporate bio, he claimed to have a computer science degree which he did not have.



The AP has a good decription for ShopRunner: “ShopRunner provides faster shipping from shopping sites in exchange for membership fees.”

ShopRunner includes a bio of Thompson in its press release announcing the news.

You have to assume it is extremely well-vetted:

“Most recently, Scott Thompson was CEO of Yahoo!. His career includes leadership positions in the Internet and payment industries including serving as the President of PayPal with overall responsibility for growing the global payment brand. Under his leadership, Thompson turned PayPal into a massive force, growing its user base from 50 million to 104 million active users across 190 countries and having over 8 million merchant partners in its network. Thompson also held positions as PayPal’s senior vice president and chief technology officer, overseeing information technology, product development, and PayPal’s architecture. Prior to PayPal, Mr. Thompson held executive positions with Inovant, a subsidiary of Visa, Barclays Global Investors and Coopers and Lybrand.”

We think this is a very smart move on ShopRunner’s part, by the way.

While Thompson’s credibility with Yahoo employees was destroyed by his misleading bio, he remains an accomplished executive and he deserves a second chance. We’re particularly pleased to learn that Thompson’s cancer will not keep him from working.

