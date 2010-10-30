Caterina Fake On Whether Yahoo Can Ever Recover: "It Has Had So Many Chances, I'm Not Sure."

Against the backdrop of Yahoo, Inc. hemorrhaging executives as of late, it was interesting to hear ex-Yahoo Caterina Fake, the co-founder of Flickr, give her thoughts on the current challenges facing the company in a recent episode of Zing Talk.



“I do think that they really lost their product focus,” she says. “All technology companies are product companies…I feel the organisation never really rocked products.” She contrasted Yahoo with Apple, Inc., whose massively popular products like the iPad and iPhone have raised the bar of the industry standard time and time again.

For the sake of the Internet business, Ms. Fake is pulling for Yahoo! “It’s too bad,” she remarks, “I think that the industry is much weaker because Yahoo! is no longer a strong player.”

When Benzinga asked her whether she thought Yahoo! could get the focus back on product and rise again, she wasn’t holding her breath for a resurgence: “It has had so many chances, so many chances. I am not sure – I hope they do. I had a great experience when I was at Yahoo! and I wish everyone well.”

You can listen to the whole interview here:



— Laura Hlebasko

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.