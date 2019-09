That was fast: A day after we heard Yahoo ad exec Todd Teresi was leaving the company, we hear of his new gig — chief revenue officer of Quantcast. Teresi joins Quantcast, which measures Web traffic, on Sept. 1 after nearly 10 years at Yahoo (YHOO).



