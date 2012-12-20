Ex-Windows Leader Steven Sinofsky Is Going To Teach At Harvard

Former Windows leader Steven Sinofsky tweeted that he’s going to spend some time teaching at Harvard this spring.
Excited to return to @harvardhbs to teach again this spring!New perspectives, recharge, share experiences, write.#sabbatical
— Steven Sinofsky (@stevesi) December 19, 2012
In a follow up tweet, he added some clarity to what he’ll be doing:
@iamjaygreene @harvardhbs Called “Executive in Residence” now.Research, writing, classroom on prod dev, planning, collaboration, and more.
— Steven Sinofsky (@stevesi) December 19, 2012
Sinofsky was recently pushed out of Microsoft reportedly because he didn’t get along with other executives.
Sinofsky has written a book on business strategy with Harvard Business School professor Marco Iansiti called “One Strategy.” That book emphasises the idea of a business having “a single, shared strategic perspective.”
