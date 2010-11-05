Ex-WikiLeaks Employees Launching WikiLeaks Rival Site

Former WikiLeaks staffers are planning on launching their own site for document leaks, the Wall Street Journal reports.
Daniel Domscheit-Berg is one of the people leading the venture, developing a new technology to help people that want to release documents. Domscheit-Berg was formerly one of the more senior people at WikiLeaks.
The Journal reports WikiLeaks has stopped accepting documents to publish because it has a backlog.
